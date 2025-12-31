Warren Buffett retires today: Tracing his illustrious investing journey

Warren Buffett , the legendary investor known as the "Oracle of Omaha," will retire from his role as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway today. The move ends an extraordinary 60-year era in global investing. Buffett (95) will continue to serve as chairman of the company, while Greg Abel will take over as CEO on January 1, 2026.

Background Buffett's early life and education Born in 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska, Buffett is the son of US Congressman Howard Buffett. He bought his first stock at age 11 and filed his first tax return at 13. Despite being rejected by Harvard Business School, he earned a master's degree in economics from Columbia University under the tutelage of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing.

Business evolution Buffett's transformation of Berkshire Hathaway Buffett started buying shares of Berkshire Hathaway, a struggling New England textile company, in 1962 at about $7.60 per share. He eventually turned the company into a $1 trillion diversified holding firm, using its cash flows to fund acquisitions and investments. Under his leadership, Berkshire became an empire with companies like Geico, Duracell, and Dairy Queen, among others. It also owns significant stakes in publicly listed giants such as American Express, Apple, and Coca-Cola.