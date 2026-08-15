Google parent is now Berkshire Hathaway's 3rd largest investment

The Alphabet investment includes a $10 billion stake announced in June to support Alphabet's AI infrastructure expansion.

Apple continues to be Berkshire's largest stock investment at $66 billion, followed by American Express at $51.3 billion.

Coca-Cola and Bank of America are ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

The filing also revealed that Berkshire has reduced its cash reserves from $380.2 billion on March 31 to $364.7 billion on June 30, partly due to stock buybacks worth $4.5 billion during this period.