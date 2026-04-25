Watchdog records show IRS spent $130 million on Palantir since 2018 Business Apr 25, 2026

Turns out the IRS has been teaming up with Palantir Technologies since 2018 to dig into financial crimes across the US.

The agency has spent about $130 million on Palantir's data-crunching software, using it to sift through huge amounts of financial records and spot suspicious activity.

These details came out thanks to public records obtained by a watchdog group.