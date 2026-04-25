Watchdog records show IRS spent $130 million on Palantir since 2018
Business
Turns out the IRS has been teaming up with Palantir Technologies since 2018 to dig into financial crimes across the US.
The agency has spent about $130 million on Palantir's data-crunching software, using it to sift through huge amounts of financial records and spot suspicious activity.
These details came out thanks to public records obtained by a watchdog group.
Palantir maps connections across federal data
Palantir's platform pulls together data from different federal agencies, mapping connections between people to help investigators probe a variety of financial crimes.
These details came out thanks to public records obtained by a watchdog group.