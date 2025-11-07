Sensex declines 650 points: What's dragging the market today?

The Indian stock market experienced a decline today, with the Sensex and Nifty both opening in the red. Around morning, the Sensex dropped around 650 point to record its intraday low of 82,670, while the Nifty fell to 25,318. The decline comes amid weak investor sentiment and uncertainty over the India-US trade deal negotiations.

Expert opinion Indian markets under sustained pressure with no clear direction Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, told ANI that the Indian markets are under sustained pressure with no clear direction. He said President Trump's statement about a possible visit to India has raised hopes for an India-US trade deal. However, he cautioned that this narrative has been optimistic but misleading for several months now.

Market trends Nifty sectoral indices witness losses The selling pressure was evident across the broader market with Nifty 100 down by 0.52%, Nifty Midcap 100 down by 0.37%, and Nifty Smallcap 100 losing out by 0.71%. Most sectoral indices traded in the red, with Nifty Auto, FMCG, IT, Metal, and PSU Bank witnessing prominent losses.