Next Article
RuPay now has 18% of India's credit card market
Business
RuPay, India's own payment network, now holds 18% of the country's credit card market as of October.
This big jump comes from teaming up with UPI, making scan-and-pay super easy—especially since the pandemic.
RuPay is run by NPCI and has become a go-to for digital payments.
Backed by FD, no need for credit history
Most RuPay transactions are small (averaging ₹3,400), and monthly volumes hit about ₹18,000 crore through UPI.
The cards are FD-backed and don't require a credit history, so even first-time borrowers can get started with low limits.
Plus, you've probably seen their branding during IPL matches—RuPay's marketing push and its share of merchant fees with banks have helped it grow fast, especially for daily spending.