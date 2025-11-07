RuPay now has 18% of India's credit card market

Backed by FD, no need for credit history

Most RuPay transactions are small (averaging ₹3,400), and monthly volumes hit about ₹18,000 crore through UPI.

The cards are FD-backed and don't require a credit history, so even first-time borrowers can get started with low limits.

Plus, you've probably seen their branding during IPL matches—RuPay's marketing push and its share of merchant fees with banks have helped it grow fast, especially for daily spending.