Piramal Finance shares soar 12% on debut after merger

If you held Piramal Enterprises shares, you automatically got the same number of Piramal Finance shares. All previous company debts were also moved over, making things simpler and more unified under their new non-banking financial company (NBFC) setup.

Tech-powered growth ahead

With Anand Piramal stepping in as Chairman effective September 16, 2025, the company is shifting gears toward tech-powered growth.

CEO Jairam Sridharan says they're focusing on optimization of technology and artificial intelligence to boost efficiency and aim for a 3% return on assets in the coming years—so expect some smart moves from here on out.