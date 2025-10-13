Wealth-tech startup Dezerv raises ₹350 crore in Series C round

Wealth-tech startup Dezerv just raised ₹350 crore in a Series C round led by Premji Invest and Accel's Global Growth Fund, with Elevation Capital and Z47 also jumping in. This brings their total funding to over ₹850 crore since starting up in 2021.

Founded in 2021, Dezerv is now a team of 200+ Founded by Sahil Contractor, Sandeep Jethwani, and Vaibhav Porwal, Dezerv helps professionals and business owners invest smarter across multiple assets.

Once invite-only, their platform now serves clients in 200+ cities and manages over ₹14,000 crore through PMS, AIFs, and more.

Their app lets users track investments across multiple assets Dezerv's app lets 5 lakh+ users track investments worth ₹2 lakh crore—from stocks to mutual funds and FDs.

By the end of 2025, they're planning to add bonds, ReITs, InvITs, loans, and credit cards for even more options.