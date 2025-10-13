Wealth-tech startup Dezerv raises ₹350 crore in Series C round
Wealth-tech startup Dezerv just raised ₹350 crore in a Series C round led by Premji Invest and Accel's Global Growth Fund, with Elevation Capital and Z47 also jumping in.
This brings their total funding to over ₹850 crore since starting up in 2021.
Founded by Sahil Contractor, Sandeep Jethwani, and Vaibhav Porwal, Dezerv helps professionals and business owners invest smarter across multiple assets.
Once invite-only, their platform now serves clients in 200+ cities and manages over ₹14,000 crore through PMS, AIFs, and more.
Dezerv's app lets 5 lakh+ users track investments worth ₹2 lakh crore—from stocks to mutual funds and FDs.
By the end of 2025, they're planning to add bonds, ReITs, InvITs, loans, and credit cards for even more options.
The fresh capital will go into upgrading tech and hiring around 200 new relationship managers over the next 12 months.
The founders stated that the fresh capital will help them strengthen their foundation and deepen their capabilities in wealth management.