Wealthtech funding rose sharply recently
Business
India's wealthtech startups have seen a sharp rise in funding recently.
This boom is part of a bigger fintech wave, as investors flock to AI-driven platforms for retail investing, thanks to more people opening demat accounts and rising mutual fund investments.
Oolka in $12 million round talks led by Accel
Oolka was reported to be seeking a $12 million round led by Accel.
Other wealthtechs to watch for funding rounds
The momentum isn't slowing down: Otto Money is aiming for another $10 million after raising $1.3 million earlier this year.
Bachatt is in talks to raise $12 million on top of the $4 million it raised earlier, with Accel likely to lead the round.
All signs point to India's wealthtech scene getting even busier this year.