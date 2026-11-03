Website builder Squarespace cuts 19% of workforce
What's the story
Website-building platform Squarespace has announced a major downsizing, laying off 19% of its workforce. The decision, which will impact some 300 employees out of the company's total headcount of around 1,800, is part of an effort to "simplify" operations and sharpen priorities. Jeff Seedman, a spokesperson for Squarespace, confirmed the news in a statement to The Verge.
Strategic shift
Layoffs to streamline operations and sharpen priorities
Seedman explained that the layoffs are intended to streamline operations, sharpen priorities, and enable faster movement as Squarespace prepares for its next growth phase.
He said, "We are grateful for the contributions of our departing colleagues and are providing comprehensive support to help them through the transition."
Each affected employee will get 16 weeks of base salary along with healthcare benefits until May 2027.
AI integration
Layoffs come after Squarespace's pivot to AI
The layoffs come a little over two years after Squarespace's major move into artificial intelligence (AI).
In 2024, the company launched its Blueprint AI tool, which uses AI to create websites and generate content such as blog posts and product descriptions.
Around the same time, private equity firm Permira also completed its acquisition of Squarespace.
Market trends
Job cuts reflect broader trend in the financial services sector
The decision to lay off employees comes amid a wider trend of workforce reductions in the tech sector, with companies looking to improve efficiency and adapt to the increasing use of AI.
Most of the job cuts will affect product and engineering teams at Squarespace.
The company has acknowledged the need for a major rethink on how its internal groups operate as the tech landscape evolves.
Leadership response
Restructuring one of the toughest decisions: CEO
In an internal memo, CEO Anthony Casalena called the restructuring one of the toughest decisions in Squarespace's history.
He noted that operational demands across tech are changing rapidly, making the old structural model unsustainable.
"The way we need to work is changing faster than at any point in our history," he said, emphasizing that the goal isn't just hitting a financial target but adapting for modern times.