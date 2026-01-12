Websol spending ₹3,500cr on solar manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh

Websol Renewable Pvt Ltd has announced a massive investment of over ₹3,500 crore to set up an integrated 8GW solar manufacturing facility in Naidupeta, Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh . The project will include 4GW each of solar cell and module manufacturing units. It is expected to directly employ nearly 2,000 people and strengthen the state's renewable energy manufacturing base.

Project details Solar manufacturing complex to be developed in 2 phases The fully-integrated solar manufacturing complex will be built in two phases over 120 acres. Commercial production at the facility is expected to start from July 2027 and July 2028, respectively. To ensure cost-effective and green operations, AP government has provided land for a dedicated captive solar power plant spread over some 300 acres.

Green initiative Websol to set up 100MW captive solar facility Along with the state-provided land for a solar power plant, Websol has also announced a 100MW captive solar facility as part of the project. This move is in line with the company's commitment to sustainable and green operations. The clustering of solar manufacturers in this region is tipped to create a strong ecosystem of suppliers, logistics, skilled manpower, and port connectivity.