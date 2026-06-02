WEF predicts AI can create net jobs by 2030 Business Jun 02, 2026

AI is shaking up industries, and, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF), might actually create more jobs than it replaces by 2030.

Mirek Dusek from the WEF says we're at a turning point: AI is moving from experiments to real-world tools that boost productivity and change how we work.

He believes teaming up with AI can unlock new opportunities, not just take away old ones.