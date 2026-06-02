WEF predicts AI can create net jobs by 2030
AI is shaking up industries, and, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF), might actually create more jobs than it replaces by 2030.
Mirek Dusek from the WEF says we're at a turning point: AI is moving from experiments to real-world tools that boost productivity and change how we work.
He believes teaming up with AI can unlock new opportunities, not just take away old ones.
Mirek Dusek highlights reskilling need
Dusek highlights the need for reskilling so people can adapt to these new workflows.
The WEF is working with policymakers and tech companies to figure out AI's impact on jobs, while places like the EU are making progress on regulations.
Its research predicts economies ready for AI could see net job growth by 2030, even though many businesses are still just getting started with this tech.