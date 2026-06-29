WEF warns world could lose up to $6.9 trillion
Business
The World Economic Forum (WEF) says the world could lose up to $6.9 trillion if countries keep drifting apart economically.
Since 2025, growing divides between East and West have slowed global growth and nudged inflation higher, with emerging economies feeling the pinch most.
US China trade tensions weaken WTO
Trade tensions, especially between the US and China, are making things worse.
With tariffs flying and old partnerships shifting, even big institutions like the WTO are losing their grip.
The WEF is urging countries to work together again, warning that without more cooperation, everyone could end up paying the price.