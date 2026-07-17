Wells Fargo to cut more jobs as AI boosts efficiency
What's the story
Wells Fargo, one of the leading US banks, is set to reduce its workforce further. The move comes as artificial intelligence (AI) and technology continue to make operations more efficient. Despite the planned job cuts, the bank says it will keep hiring in strategic growth markets and increase recruitment in tech, cybersecurity, and customer-facing roles.
Efficiency gains
CFO says AI, automation changing operations
During its second-quarter earnings call, Wells Fargo's senior executives revealed how automation, digital tools, and AI are changing their daily operations.
CFO Mike Santomassimo said the bank still has room to cut employee numbers as efficiency initiatives pick up steam.
He told analysts that "we expect that we should be able to run this company with less headcount than we've got today."
Long-term plan
Bank has seen headcount decline for 24 consecutive quarters
Wells Fargo's workforce reduction has become a key part of its operational overhaul under CEO Charlie Scharf.
The bank has seen 24 consecutive quarters of headcount decline, a sign of its commitment to simplifying operations and improving efficiency.
By the end of Q2, Wells Fargo had some 197,000 employees worldwide. That's about 3,500 fewer than last quarter and some 15,000 fewer than last year.
Recruitment focus
Where Wells Fargo is still hiring
Despite the job cuts, Wells Fargo continues to hire in businesses that directly support long-term expansion.
The bank is particularly focused on 20 designated growth markets where it sees opportunities to deepen its presence.
It is also focusing on hiring tech specialists, cybersecurity professionals, and customer-facing teams responsible for strengthening relationships with clients.
This approach reflects a broader trend across the financial services industry.