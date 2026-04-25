West Asia conflict dents Reliance Industries Q4 profit, FY26 rises
Business
Reliance Industries saw its March quarter profit drop by 8.1% to ₹20,616 crore, mainly because of the West Asia conflict hitting its energy business.
Still, the company wrapped up FY26 on a high note with an 18.5% jump in yearly profit to ₹95,754 crore compared with last year.
Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail, oil-to-chemicals grow
Jio Platforms kept the momentum going with a 13% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, thanks to more people using 5G and data services.
Reliance Retail also did well, growing revenue by nearly 11% as hyper-local shopping and its massive store network paid off.
The oil-to-chemicals segment managed modest growth too, even with global challenges.