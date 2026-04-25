West Asia conflict dents Reliance Industries Q4 profit, FY26 rises

Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail, oil-to-chemicals grow

Jio Platforms kept the momentum going with a 13% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, thanks to more people using 5G and data services.

Reliance Retail also did well, growing revenue by nearly 11% as hyper-local shopping and its massive store network paid off.

The oil-to-chemicals segment managed modest growth too, even with global challenges.