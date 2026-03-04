West Asia conflict hits Indian airlines: Why shares are falling

Flight cancelations could cost IndiGo dearly

Flight cancellations—over 500 for IndiGo alone in just a few days—mean less revenue and more headaches for travelers.

JM Financial estimates these disruptions could cost IndiGo around ₹56.5 crore in profit before tax (PBT) if they persist for a fortnight, roughly 3% of its 4QFY26 PBT.