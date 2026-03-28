West Asia conflict hits over 9.6 million small Uttar Pradesh businesses Business Mar 28, 2026

The conflict in West Asia is making life tough for more than 9.6 million small businesses in Uttar Pradesh.

Thanks to disrupted trade, prices for essentials like aluminum have shot up, and running costs are climbing fast.

"Recent hikes in prices of aluminum, ferrous and non-ferrous metals need to be regulated. It is affecting the machinery and building material manufacturing industries and increasing overall project and production costs," said Dinesh Goyal, national president of the Indian Industries Association (IIA).