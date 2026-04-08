West Asia conflict squeezes India's LPG-reliant food and beverage sector
Business
India's massive food and beverage industry is feeling the heat from the West Asia conflict, mainly because India relies on imports for more than 60% of its LPG requirements.
Small restaurants are trimming their menus, cutting back hours, or even shutting down for now.
Many standalone spots have seen their revenue dip by 15% to 25%.
India's energy costs up to 80%
Energy prices have jumped by up to 80%, forcing about one-fifth of places to run below full capacity.
The beer industry is also struggling with pricier bottles and cans.
As Prem Dewan from Devans Modern Breweries puts it, finding pricing solutions is crucial right now.
To help out, the restaurant association has suggested saving LPG by streamlining kitchen work and combining operations wherever possible.