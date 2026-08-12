WestJet to pay C$4.5 million to settle harassment class action

The case centered on allegations that a WestJet pilot sexually assaulted two attendants, including Lewis, but was not fired even after Lewis reported the assault.

As part of the deal, WestJet will bring in an outside investigator to review how it handles harassment complaints, but there is no requirement for anti-harassment training or an admission of guilt.

The payout covers all female flight attendants who worked between 4 April 2014 and 28 February 2021.

Some have called out the low compensation and lack of accountability, though WestJet says it plans to improve safety and training going forward.