WeWork India's IPO: 4% shares picked up on day 1

Launched in 2017 as part of Embassy Group, WeWork India runs flexible workspaces across big cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. They manage nearly 77 lakh square feet and have a team of over 500 people focused on premium flexible workspace solutions.

What do you need to know about the IPO?

This IPO is a full offer-for-sale—meaning all proceeds go to existing shareholders (mainly Embassy Group and WeWork Global).

The price range is ₹615-₹648 per share, valuing the company at up to ₹8,685 crore. Anchor investors have already chipped in over ₹1,348 crore.

The main aim? Boost visibility and make it easier for people to buy or sell shares in India's public markets.

The IPO closes on October 7, so there's still time if you're curious!