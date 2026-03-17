WforWoman makes history at Paris Fashion Week
WforWoman just made history as the first Indian-wear label to hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week.
Its spring-summer 2026 collection brought modern Indian ethnic styles into the global spotlight, sharing space with top international designers and signaling a new era for Indian fashion worldwide.
The collection featured looks for summer weddings, daytime events, and more
The collection was split into four themes: soft pastels and flowy fabrics for summer weddings, crisp bicolor looks with minimalist vibes for daytime events, bold prints and capes adding youthful energy to festive wear, and relaxed resort outfits reimagined "the Indian way" for holidays and travel.
After debuting in New York last year, WforWoman is back
After debuting in New York last year, WforWoman is clearly thinking big, balancing traditional craftsmanship with everyday comfort to appeal to international audiences.
This Paris moment isn't just a milestone; it's part of its bigger goal to put modern Indian fashion firmly on the world map.