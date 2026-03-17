WforWoman makes history at Paris Fashion Week

The collection was split into four themes: soft pastels and flowy fabrics for summer weddings, crisp bicolor looks with minimalist vibes for daytime events, bold prints and capes adding youthful energy to festive wear, and relaxed resort outfits reimagined "the Indian way" for holidays and travel.

After debuting in New York last year, WforWoman is back

After debuting in New York last year, WforWoman is clearly thinking big, balancing traditional craftsmanship with everyday comfort to appeal to international audiences.

This Paris moment isn't just a milestone; it's part of its bigger goal to put modern Indian fashion firmly on the world map.