How Trump's Greenland tariffs could impact gold, silver prices

US President Donald Trump has threatened several NATO countries with tariffs of up to 25% in his quest to acquire Greenland. The countries targeted by these threats include Denmark, Sweden, Norway, France, Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, and Finland. Starting February 1, 2026, a 10% tariff will be imposed on these nations which will rise to 25% from June 1, 2026.

Market impact Trump's tariffs could fuel gold and silver prices Market experts believe that Trump's tariffs will escalate geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty, possibly leading to a spike in gold and silver prices. Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said the tariff announcement is likely to push up precious metal prices as investors flock toward safe-haven assets amid rising trade tensions.

Market volatility Indian stock market's mixed response The tariffs could have a mixed impact on the Indian stock market. A weaker US dollar might make Indian exports more competitive, possibly benefiting sectors like IT and textiles. However, increased global trade tensions may lead to market volatility and negatively impact investor sentiment. Srivastava noted that key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, gems and jewelry, steel and metals, automobiles, and solar equipment may be affected by these developments.

Advertisement