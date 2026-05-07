What Microsoft is offering employees to retire voluntarily

Microsoft is offering a voluntary retirement package to long-serving employees in the US. The offer, which was revealed last month, is now available on the company's internal HR website. Employees whose combined years of service and age total 70 or more are eligible for this program. The retirement package includes access to Microsoft's healthcare coverage for five years, a cash severance payment, and six months of vesting for unvested stock options.

Package breakdown Retirement package includes cash severance payment The retirement package from Microsoft includes five years of medical, dental, vision, and well-being coverage. The first year will be fully subsidized by the company. However, employees opting for this voluntary retirement option will have to pay a monthly premium for the remaining four years. The cash severance payment varies based on employee levels with mid-senior level (level 64) employees getting a week's base pay for every six months of regular service up to 39 weeks maximum.

Vesting details Roughly 8,750 people are eligible for this buyout offer Along with cash severance, Microsoft is also offering six months of vesting for unvested stock options in this buyout offer. This period extends to 12 months if an employee has had 24 or more years of continuous service. About 7% of Microsoft's US employees, or roughly 8,750 people, are eligible for this buyout offer. It's the first time in the company's history that such a program has been introduced.

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