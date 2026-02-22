What's in store for India's ad market by 2026

India's ad market is set to hit ₹2,01,891 crore in 2026, with digital media taking a massive 68% share. WPP Media says AI and retail media are teaming up to make shopping ads way more seamless—from discovering products to actually buying them.

WPP Media's advertising intelligence framework WPP's Advertising Intelligence Framework scores platforms on data, tech, distribution, transactions, and content.

The goal? To spot which players will lead the ad scene in the mid-2020s as brands use AI for real-time connections with consumers.

Retail media is 1 of the fastest-growing segments E-retail advertising is booming—retail media is one of the fastest-growing segments.

Quick-commerce platforms are emerging as a growing advertising channel.