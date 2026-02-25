WhatsApp is now the biggest product discovery platform in India

A fresh report from Meta and the Retailers Association of India shows that 72% of product discovery in India now happens on WhatsApp. Social media as a whole influences 77% of what people end up buying, with Meta's platforms (like Instagram and Facebook) responsible for a massive 96% of these finds.

Hybrid shopping experience Shoppers aren't sticking to just online or offline—over half research products online before buying in stores, and plenty do the opposite too.

Short-form videos are huge right now, with nearly everyone watching them daily (97%), especially on Meta's apps.

Influence of creators Creators have real sway: 71% of people say they've bought something within days after seeing it on Meta platforms.

For brands using tools like Click-to-WhatsApp, there's been a big jump—61% better ad returns, more leads, and higher order values.