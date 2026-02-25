WhatsApp is now the biggest product discovery platform in India
A fresh report from Meta and the Retailers Association of India shows that 72% of product discovery in India now happens on WhatsApp.
Social media as a whole influences 77% of what people end up buying, with Meta's platforms (like Instagram and Facebook) responsible for a massive 96% of these finds.
Hybrid shopping experience
Shoppers aren't sticking to just online or offline—over half research products online before buying in stores, and plenty do the opposite too.
Short-form videos are huge right now, with nearly everyone watching them daily (97%), especially on Meta's apps.
Influence of creators
Creators have real sway: 71% of people say they've bought something within days after seeing it on Meta platforms.
For brands using tools like Click-to-WhatsApp, there's been a big jump—61% better ad returns, more leads, and higher order values.
Retailers using Meta's AI solutions have seen big gains
People who shop across both online and offline channels spend about 2.5 times more than those who stick to one.
Retailers using Meta's Omnichannel Optimization and other AI-powered solutions have reported incremental sales growth of up to ninefold in some cases, with results varying by industry and market.