Global crude oil prices have fallen to $70

When can customers expect petrol/diesel price reduction? Hardeep Puri answers

By Chanshimla Varah 09:57 am Jul 03, 202609:57 am

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Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that consumers shouldn't expect an immediate reduction in petrol and diesel prices even as global crude oil prices have fallen to around $70 a barrel. He said that any reduction would take two to three months since oil companies are still selling fuel refined from more expensive crude purchased during the peak of the West Asia conflict. "The crude that you buy...today would have been obtained two months ago," Puri said.