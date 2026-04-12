India-UK FTA likely to come into effect this May

The India -UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed on July 24, 2025, is expected to come into effect from the second week of May. The FTA will permit 99% of Indian exports to enter the UK market at zero duty. In return, the tariffs on British goods such as cars and whisky will be reduced in India.

Dual pacts India and UK have also signed Double Contributions Convention pact Along with the FTA, India and the UK have also signed the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) pact. The DCC will ensure that temporary workers don't have to pay social levies in both countries. The official said both pacts are likely to be implemented simultaneously. The CETA aims to double the current $56 billion trade between India and the UK by 2030.

Market access Tariffs on Scotch whisky to be cut The FTA will give India greater access to export products such as textiles, footwear, gems and jewelry, sports goods, and toys. Tariffs on Scotch whisky will be cut from 150% to 75% immediately under the pact. It will further be reduced to 40% by 2035. On automobiles, India will cut import duties to 10% over five years under a gradually liberalized quota system.

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