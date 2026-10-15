Whey isolate rises to ₹3,400 from ₹2,200 in India

India's dairy industry mostly focuses on milk and ghee, not cheese (which produces whey as a byproduct), so we rely heavily on imports.

Add in rising shipping costs and currency swings, and prices shoot up even more.

Vijay P, operations and procurement manager at Chennai-based OMG Labs, a functional nutrition brand offering both whey and plant-based protein products, thinks this could push Indian companies to make more whey at home.

Meanwhile, Sahil Kukreja, co-founder of The Func Lab in Mumbai, says, "Sustained whey premiums will also encourage innovation in plant proteins and other protein sources."