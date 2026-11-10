Whirlpool of India raises prices 5 percent amid rising costs
Business
Whirlpool of India is bumping up prices on all its products by 5% from November 1.
The company says this move is to handle rising costs for raw materials and oil, which have been squeezing profits lately.
Whirlpool sales up 14% to ₹1,873cr
Costs have shot up because of things like global instability, currency drops, and stricter energy rules, especially for refrigerators and air conditioners.
Even with these challenges, Whirlpool's sales actually grew 14% recently, hitting ₹1,873 crore.
Their focus on premium products and smart cost-cutting seems to be helping them stay steady in a tough market.