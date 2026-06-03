Whistleblower accuses Samir Agarwal at IndusInd Bank of insider trading Business Jun 03, 2026

IndusInd Bank is under the spotlight after a whistleblower accused Samir Agarwal, former zonal head of eastern India at IndusInd Bank, of insider trading and shady financial practices.

The complaint was sent to top government offices and regulators, following a big ₹2,000 crore accounting issue that has already raised eyebrows.