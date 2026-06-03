Whistleblower accuses Samir Agarwal at IndusInd Bank of insider trading
IndusInd Bank is under the spotlight after a whistleblower accused Samir Agarwal, former zonal head of eastern India at IndusInd Bank, of insider trading and shady financial practices.
The complaint was sent to top government offices and regulators, following a big ₹2,000 crore accounting issue that has already raised eyebrows.
Agarwal's wife allegedly received 3.26 cr
The whistleblower claims Samir Agarwal, who used to lead the bank's eastern India zone, made secret profits by using inside banking info for share deals, sometimes involving his family.
One example says his wife pocketed ₹3.26 crore from shares linked to a company he managed loans for.
IndusInd Bank says internal review ongoing
There are also allegations about covering up audit findings and stretching microfinance loans beyond limits.
IndusInd Bank has pushed back, saying they checked these claims internally and reported them when needed, but they are keeping quiet while the review continues.