Who is Anup Saha, Kotak Bank's new MD and CEO?
What's the story
Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). His term will begin on January 1, 2027, and continue for three years. Currently serving as an Executive Director at the bank, Saha holds over 32 years of professional experience, of which 25 years has been in financial services. He joined Kotak Mahindra Bank in January 2026 and has handled several functions during his tenure.
Career journey
Saha's extensive career in financial services
Saha has spent 25 years of his career in financial services, working with both banking and non-banking financial institutions.
Before joining Kotak Mahindra Bank, he worked at Bajaj Finance Limited from 2017 to January 2026.
He held various senior positions there, including President (Consumer Finance).
His last role at Bajaj Finance was as Managing Director & CEO from April to July 2025.
Previous positions
His previous experience at ICICI Bank
Before his stint at Bajaj Finance, Saha spent 14 years at ICICI Bank in senior positions.
He led teams in Retail Secured Assets, Business Intelligence, Retail and Rural Collections as well as Credit.
His vast experience in these sectors makes him a valuable addition to Kotak Mahindra Bank's leadership team.
Educational background
Educational qualifications
Saha holds a B. Tech degree in Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM Lucknow.
His strong educational background further complements his extensive professional experience in the financial services sector.