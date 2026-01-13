Who is Dina Powell McCormick, Meta's new President

Meta has announced the appointment of Dina Powell McCormick as its new President and Vice Chairman. The move comes as part of a major leadership transition at the company, which is ramping up investments in artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, and global connectivity. Powell McCormick was previously on Meta's Board of Directors and has been instrumental in shaping the company's long-term strategy.

Strategic guidance McCormick's role and responsibilities at Meta As President and Vice Chairman, McCormick will be part of Meta's management team. Her main job will be to help shape the overall corporate strategy and execution. She will work closely with Meta's compute and infrastructure teams as the company invests billions of dollars in data centers, energy systems, and global networks. Another key aspect of her role will be to build strategic capital partnerships and find new ways to grow Meta's long-term investment capacity.

Professional background McCormick's extensive experience in finance and leadership McCormick brings over 25 years of experience in global finance, economic development, and leadership to her new role at Meta. She spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs as a partner and senior leader. During her time there, she was part of the firm's Management Committee and led its Global Sovereign Investment Banking business.