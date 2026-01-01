Who is Greg Abel, Warren Buffett's successor at Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett (95), the world's most successful investor, retired from Berkshire Hathaway on December 31, 2025. After more than six decades at the helm of the conglomerate, he has been succeeded by Greg Abel as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Buffett has transformed Berkshire Hathaway from a struggling textile company into a $1 trillion conglomerate with shares exceeding $750,000 apiece.

Career path Abel's journey with Berkshire Hathaway Abel, 63, joined Berkshire Hathaway in 2000 when it acquired MidAmerican Energy. He has been serving as the vice chairman since 2018 and oversees non-insurance businesses such as BNSF railroad and retailers like Fruit of the Loom and See's Candies. Despite working from Des Moines, Iowa, about 217km east of Omaha where the company is headquartered, Abel has been an important part of its operations.

Leadership approach Abel's management style and qualifications Abel is known as a more hands-on manager than Buffett. However, he has assured that he will respect the company's culture that allows businesses to run largely autonomously. Buffett had previously praised Abel as a "great manager, a tireless worker and an honest communicator." A trained accountant from the University of Alberta, Abel started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and CalEnergy before joining MidAmerican Energy in 1992.

Corporate involvement Abel's board service and stock ownership Abel has served on the boards of The Kraft Heinz Company, AEGIS Insurance Services, and AEGIS London. He was also a director and vice chair of Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services Limited. According to Reuters, Abel owns about $170 million worth of Berkshire stock. Abel's exact net worth is not public, but it is believed to exceed $1 billion largely due to an $870 million sale of his stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy in 2022.