Who is Hemant Taneja, Delhi-born billionaire betting big on Anthropic?

Indian-origin investor Hemant Taneja has made a record investment in Anthropic , a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The move comes as Anthropic recently surpassed OpenAI in valuation. Taneja, who is the CEO of General Catalyst, announced on X that his firm was "quadrupling down" on Anthropic with what he called the "largest single investment" in General Catalyst's history.

Early life Taneja's journey from MIT to Silicon Valley venture capital scene Born in 1975 in Delhi, Taneja moved to the US as a teenager. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he earned degrees in engineering, mathematics, biology and operations research. Before becoming a prominent venture capitalist in Silicon Valley, Taneja founded wireless applications start-up Isovia which he later sold after dropping out of an MIT PhD program.

Career progression His role at General Catalyst and net worth Taneja joined General Catalyst in 2001 and rose through the ranks to become CEO in 2021. Under his leadership, the firm has transformed from a traditional venture capital firm into what he calls a "global investment and transformation firm." Its interests now span AI, healthcare, defense, industrials, energy, and financial services. Taneja's net worth stands at $3.6 billion as of May 2026, according to Forbes.

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Investment approach Early investor in major tech companies Taneja has a reputation for being an early investor in major tech companies like Stripe, Snap, Anduril Industries, Grammarly, and Gusto. He has also co-founded healthcare technology ventures such as Livongo (acquired by Teladoc Health in 2020), Commure, Hippocratic AI, and Transcarent. In recent years, he has focused on AI-driven transformation across critical sectors arguing that artificial intelligence will transform economies and societies faster than the internet revolution did.

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AI investment Backing for Anthropic amid AI boom General Catalyst has aggressively backed Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot and a major competitor to OpenAI. The latest funding round saw participation from Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital as well as strategic partners Amazon, Samsung Electronics﻿, Micron Technology, and SK Hynix. Taneja has argued that AI start-ups like Anthropic are scaling at unprecedented speeds because artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping productivity and business creation.