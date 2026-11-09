Who's Alice Huang, the woman linked to NVIDIA CEO's affair?
What's the story
Alice Huang, a Chinese national, has been implicated in an alleged affair with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. The news comes after Jensen admitted to being unfaithful to his wife of 41 years and apologized to his family. He also asked for privacy and pledged full cooperation with an independent investigation into the matter.
Intelligence concerns
Alice accused of having ties to Chinese intelligence
Alice Huang, who shares a surname with Jensen but isn't related, has been accused of having ties to Chinese intelligence.
US intelligence officials suspect she may have been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security and tasked with gathering information on Jensen.
The allegations also include the possibility that she could have influenced NVIDIA's decision to sell its most advanced chips to China.
Career trajectory
Her career before joining Megaspeed
Alice, also known as Huang Le, has had a diverse career. She worked at Hunan TV and CCTV before joining HSBC as an assistant to the president of its private banking division.
Later, she became a vice president at CITIC Securities.
In March 2023, she came on as a managing director at 7Road International (now Megaspeed), a Singaporean company with roots in Chinese mobile gaming that later shifted focus toward AI data centers.
Business expansion
Under Alice, Megaspeed made a massive commitment to NVIDIA products
Under Alice's leadership, Megaspeed made a massive commitment to NVIDIA products, nearly $2 billion.
The company also set up a Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix, with two offices in Johor.
Between June 2024 and February 2026, Megaspeed's Malaysian sister company bought at least $4.8 billion worth of advanced AI equipment containing NVIDIA chips.
Data centers
Megaspeed provided computing power to Chinese clients, including Alibaba
Megaspeed established data centers in Southeast Asia and provided computing power to Chinese clients, including Alibaba.
This allowed a company in China to rent time on NVIDIA hardware abroad without shipping the chips to China.
However, US investigators were also looking into the possibility that some of this hardware was illegally diverted there.
Ongoing probe
Beijing's embassy dismissed allegations as 'groundless smears and slanders'
Following the revelation of Jensen's affair, NVIDIA's board announced an independent investigation into whether he was targeted by foreign intelligence.
The board expressed confidence in him and said there was no reason to believe US national security or company secrets had been compromised.
Meanwhile, Beijing's embassy dismissed the allegations against Alice as "groundless smears and slanders."