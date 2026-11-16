Who's Jay Puri, the NVIDIA executive Jensen Huang insulted?
What's the story
Veteran Indian-origin tech executive Jay Puri has drawn public attention following media reports alleging that former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang directed a sharp rebuke at him earlier this year. The incident reportedly took place during a closed-door meeting with over 30 company executives in February. Huang targeted Puri with a series of harsh remarks, including, "I hope you die and put us all out of our misery," according to The New York Post.
Reaction
Puri's reaction during the incident
Puri remained silent during the confrontation, which shocked those present.
A source told The New York Post that while Huang's outbursts weren't unusual, his remarks directed at Puri left everyone in the room stunned.
The atmosphere was described as unusually tense and quiet during the exchange.
Professional journey
Puri's career at NVIDIA and before
Puri, whose full name is Ajay K. Puri, has had a long and illustrious career in the tech industry.
He joined NVIDIA in 2005 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and later became Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations.
In this role, he managed NVIDIA's global business operations, including sales, business development, and partner alliances, among others.
Before joining NVIDIA, Puri spent 22 years at Sun Microsystems in various senior positions across sales/marketing/general management.
Academic credentials
His education and early career
Puri holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, where he graduated with high distinction.
He also has a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
His career spans several decades in the technology industry with senior leadership experience across sales, business development, marketing, and global operations.
Controversial conduct
Huang's aggressive behavior and public persona
Huang was known for his aggressive behavior during long meetings, often berating employees in front of their peers.
He had even thrown a water bottle at a senior executive during an outburst.
Contrary to his aggressive conduct in the office, Huang maintained a relaxed public persona, often seen wearing black leather jackets and talking about his humble beginnings as a dishwasher and toilet cleaner.