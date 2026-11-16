Who's Jay Puri, the NVIDIA executive Jensen Huang insulted?

Puri, whose full name is Ajay K. Puri, has had a long and illustrious career in the tech industry.

He joined NVIDIA in 2005 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and later became Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations.

In this role, he managed NVIDIA's global business operations, including sales, business development, and partner alliances, among others.

Before joining NVIDIA, Puri spent 22 years at Sun Microsystems in various senior positions across sales/marketing/general management.