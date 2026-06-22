Who's Vikas Garg, businessman whose ₹940cr assets face ED action?

Investor concerns

Eraaya Lifespaces investors wrote to SEBI alleging serious governance lapses

On January 16, 2025, key Eraaya Lifespaces investors wrote to SEBI alleging serious governance lapses. They alleged Garg was asserting control over the company without classifying himself as the promoter. The investors also claimed that Garg was a politically exposed person (PEP) and did not present himself as the face to acquire Ebix but controlled everything from behind. They further alleged he was being probed by CBI for links with Green Valley Plywood.