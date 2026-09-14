Who will lead HDFC Bank next? Here are top contenders

HDFC Bank has also sought a six-month exemption from the RBI's tenure rules. This would enable Bharucha, if selected, to serve a full three-year term as MD and CEO.

Without this exemption, he would hit the regulator-mandated ceiling on directorial tenure before his term ends.

The bank's search process began with over 150 applications but was narrowed down to less than 10 bankers who were interviewed in the final stages.