Whole Foods pulls salsas and guacamole over jalapeno salmonella risk
Business
Whole Foods is pulling some of its salsas, guacamole, and other fresh foods due to potential salmonella contamination in jalapenos from a supplier.
If you've picked up any of these items recently, the store says to toss them out and you can get your money back.
Jalapenos from Sinaloa linked to outbreak
The potentially contaminated jalapenos came from a farm in Sinaloa, Mexico, and are linked to an outbreak that's made 345 people sick across 27 states.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the outbreak, urging suppliers to step up safety checks so this doesn't happen again.
Whole Foods has already removed all affected products from shelves.