In brief Simplifying... In brief India's wholesale inflation hit a 15-month high of 2.6% in May 2024, driven by rising food prices, particularly vegetables, onions, and potatoes.

Other sectors like fuel and power, and manufactured products also saw inflation, albeit at lower rates.

Despite this, the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady, focusing more on retail inflation, which eased to a year low of 4.75%. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vegetable inflation was up at 32.42% from the previous month's 23.60%

At 2.6%, India's wholesale inflation touches 15-month high in May

By Mudit Dube 03:56 pm Jun 14, 202403:56 pm

What's the story Wholesale inflation in India has reached a 15-month high of 2.61% in May, marking the third consecutive monthly increase. This data was revealed by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The surge is primarily attributed to a rise in prices of food articles, especially vegetables, and manufactured items. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was recorded at 1.26% in April, showing a significant increase in May.

Inflation drivers

Food article prices drive wholesale inflation

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated that the positive rate of inflation in May 2024 is primarily due to increasing prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, and other manufacturing. Inflation in food articles rose to 9.82% in May from 7.74% in April. Specifically, vegetable inflation was up at 32.42% from the previous month's 23.60%. Onion and potato inflation were notably high at 58% and 64%, respectively.

Sectoral inflation

Other sectors also experience inflation

Inflation rates also varied across other sectors. The fuel and power sector saw an inflation rate of 1.35%, slightly lower than April's rate of 1.38%. Manufactured products experienced an inflation rate of 0.78%, a rise from (-)0.42% in April. The rise in WPI contrasts with retail inflation data for May which eased to a year low of 4.75%. RBI, which primarily considers retail inflation while framing policy, kept the interest rate unchanged for the eighth time consecutively earlier this month.