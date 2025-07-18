Next Article
Why a US trading firm is stuck with India
Jane Street, a big US trading firm, put ₹4,843 crore into an escrow account to follow SEBI's orders.
But despite paying up, SEBI hasn't let them back into the Indian markets yet—there are still some official steps left before anything changes.
Jane Street's case could reshape India's derivatives market
SEBI says Jane Street manipulated India's derivatives market between January 2023 and March 2023, raking in over ₹36,500 crore through coordinated trades.
Jane Street denies it and wants the ban lifted now that they've paid up.
This case could potentially influence how complex trades are regulated here and might affect how easy it is for everyone to trade options in the future—so it's one to watch if you're interested in finance or investing.
