Why a US trading firm is stuck with India

Jane Street's case could reshape India's derivatives market

SEBI says Jane Street manipulated India's derivatives market between January 2023 and March 2023, raking in over ₹36,500 crore through coordinated trades.

Jane Street denies it and wants the ban lifted now that they've paid up.

This case could potentially influence how complex trades are regulated here and might affect how easy it is for everyone to trade options in the future—so it's one to watch if you're interested in finance or investing.

```