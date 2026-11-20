On the global front, spot gold fell 1.9% to $3,551.68 per ounce after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 earlier in the session.

The yellow metal was down some 8.9% for the week, marking its biggest weekly fall since the week of March 20.

US gold futures for December delivery also fell by 3.6% to $3,551.90 per ounce amid a stronger dollar and rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike making these metals less attractive right now.