Why are gold and silver prices falling so sharply?
What's the story
The prices of gold and silver have witnessed a major fall in India. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), gold futures fell nearly 4% to ₹1.22 lakh per 10gm, while silver slumped nearly 6% to ₹1.48 lakh per kg at the start of trade today. The decline is attributed to a stronger US dollar and rising expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
International impact
Gold futures slump in US
On the global front, spot gold fell 1.9% to $3,551.68 per ounce after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 earlier in the session.
The yellow metal was down some 8.9% for the week, marking its biggest weekly fall since the week of March 20.
US gold futures for December delivery also fell by 3.6% to $3,551.90 per ounce amid a stronger dollar and rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike making these metals less attractive right now.
Rate hike
Fed to raise rates again
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson said on Thursday that the Fed would need to raise rates again because inflation remained too high.
She also said a shared understanding was more important than providing explicit guidance on the interest-rate outlook.
According to CME's FedWatch tool, markets assign a 97.3% probability to a 25-basis-point US rate increase in December, while pricing in a 2.7% chance of a larger, 50-basis-point move.
Investment implications
Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion
Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which does not generate yield, and thus make it less attractive to investors.
This is because higher interest rates on bonds and other fixed-income investments make them more appealing than non-yielding assets like gold and silver.
The current market scenario has made both metals riskier for investors in futures contracts due to international selling pressure and some forced sell-offs.
Future predictions
What are brokerages predicting for gold, silver prices?
Looking ahead to 2027, brokerages in India have predicted a price range of ₹146,000 to ₹180,000 per 10gm for gold.
Kotak Neo predicts a price of ₹153,000 while Nirmal Bang forecasts it at ₹160,000.
For silver, the expected price range is much higher at ₹190,000 to ₹280,000 with Kotak Neo predicting it at ₹190,000/kg and Nirmal Bang forecasting it at an even higher rate of up to ₹230,000/kg.