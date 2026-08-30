Bira 91 facing insolvency threat over ₹11cr+ unpaid dues

Last month, Ankur Jain stepped down from the board and all executive positions at B9 Beverages Ltd.

His family members also resigned after reaching an agreement with the company's lenders and investors. This marked the end of a long-standing financial crisis for the firm.

Currently, B9 Beverages has 10 days to pay up or prove any pre-existing dispute, failing which HNGIL may approach NCLT for initiation of CIRP against them under Section 9 of IBC provisions.