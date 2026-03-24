Why conflict in Middle East is affecting your cooking oil
Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has made everyday cooking oils more expensive for Indian households.
In just a month, sunflower oil jumped from ₹175 to ₹181 per kilogram, while palm and soybean oils also saw noticeable price hikes.
These increases are putting extra pressure on budgets across the country.
Government's 7-year plan to reduce import dependency
India relies on imports for over half of its edible oil, making prices here sensitive to global issues and conflicts.
To fix this, the government approved the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds in 2024; it is to be implemented over a seven-year period from 2024-25 to 2030-31, aiming for self-sufficiency by growing more local crops like rapeseed and mustard over the seven-year period from 2024-25 to 2030-31.
The goal: less import dependency and more stable prices at home.