Why conflict in Middle East is affecting your cooking oil

Government's 7-year plan to reduce import dependency

India relies on imports for over half of its edible oil, making prices here sensitive to global issues and conflicts.

To fix this, the government approved the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds in 2024; it is to be implemented over a seven-year period from 2024-25 to 2030-31, aiming for self-sufficiency by growing more local crops like rapeseed and mustard over the seven-year period from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

The goal: less import dependency and more stable prices at home.