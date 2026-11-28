The court denied TikTok's plea for an interim injunction, saying it hadn't approached with "clean hands."

However, it restrained Singh from using copyright registration for 'TIKTOK,' noting that his adoption was prima facie "dishonest."

The court emphasized that a party seeking equitable relief must disclose all material facts, including those against them.

It also highlighted that TikTok was fully aware of the blocking directions and their effect on its rights in India.