Delhi HC questions TikTok for hiding details of India ban
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has criticized Chinese short-video platform TikTok for not disclosing its ban in India since June 2020. The court was hearing a case against Ludhiana-based sewing machine manufacturer Sandeep Singh over the use of the 'TikTok' trademark. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that TikTok had approached the court in 2024 without mentioning the blocking directions or an October 2023 order denying its well-known trademark status.
Legal proceedings
'TikTok approached with unclean hands'
The court denied TikTok's plea for an interim injunction, saying it hadn't approached with "clean hands."
However, it restrained Singh from using copyright registration for 'TIKTOK,' noting that his adoption was prima facie "dishonest."
The court emphasized that a party seeking equitable relief must disclose all material facts, including those against them.
It also highlighted that TikTok was fully aware of the blocking directions and their effect on its rights in India.
Ban reasons
TikTok application blocked in India
The court also noted that TikTok's application was blocked over national security concerns.
"The TikTok application was blocked as it was found to be prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of the State and public order," it said.
The judge stressed that a party invoking this court's jurisdiction in relation to such a mark was bound to disclose this fact at the outset.
Trademark dispute
What is the case about?
TikTok had approached the court seeking a stay on a copyright registration granted to Singh for the title 'TIKTOK.'
The company alleged that Singh had dishonestly adopted its mark in 2018 when it was already popular in India.
He later got copyright registration for an artistic work featuring the word TIKTOK on June 13, 2024.
Ruling details
Court's observation on prima facie case
Justice Kaurav found a prima facie case in TikTok's favor and said Singh cannot take advantage of a restriction imposed on the company in India's interest.
"The blocking directions were issued to prevent access to the TikTok application in India. They were not issued to enable a third person, who has adopted the mark dishonestly, to claim it as his own," the court said.