Don't have PAN, taxable-income? File this form before going abroad

If you're a person domiciled in India planning to travel abroad and don't have a PAN or taxable income, you must file 'Form 157' with the Income Tax department . This is subject to exceptions notified, if any, by the government from time to time. This requirement is part of the IT Act, 2025, and aims to improve compliance by collecting information about outbound travelers who fall outside the tax bracket.

Change in procedure Difference between 'Form 156' and 'Form 157' Under the old tax regime, PAN was mandatory for filing 'Form 156,' which was required by outbound travelers. However, under the new IT Act, 2025, this has been replaced by 'Form 157.' Unlike its predecessor that could be filed online on the e-filing portal of the I-T department, Form 157 can only be submitted manually.

Criteria Who needs to file Form 157? The I-T department has clarified that "Form 157 is a certificate to be furnished by persons domiciled in India leaving India." It is mandatory subject to exceptions notified, if any, by the government from time to time for those without PAN, chargeable income, or who aren't required to have PAN. The form has to be filed each time the person leaves India, making it event-based and dependent on the number of trips made outside the country.

Advertisement

Submission details Documents required to file the form To file Form 157, you need to provide your passport. If a passport isn't available, an 'Emergency Certificate' from the issuing country can be submitted. The I-T department has clarified that no additional documents or proofs need to be attached with this simple declaration form.

Advertisement