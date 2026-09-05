Foxconn's monthly sales soar 52% on AI server demand
What's the story
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. better known as Foxconn, has reported a whopping 52% increase in its monthly sales. The surge is largely driven by the growing demand for servers amid a global push to build data centers and enhance AI computational capacity. In August alone, the company's revenue stood at NT$921.8 billion ($29.1 billion), maintaining the impressive growth rate of 54% year-on-year seen in July.
Market performance
Growth defies market expectations
Foxconn's stellar sales performance has far exceeded market expectations.
Analysts had predicted a 37% increase in sales for the three months ending September, but the Taiwanese company has already surpassed that figure with its August revenue.
The company's strong financial performance is being closely watched as a bellwether for the AI industry amid concerns of overcapacity, rising debt levels, and intense competition.
Industry impact
Role in AI server production
Foxconn's growth is also a reflection of the investments in cloud infrastructure around the world.
The company, which is NVIDIA's server assembly partner, has been riding this wave of demand for AI servers.
This trend highlights Foxconn's critical role in the global tech ecosystem and its contribution to advancing artificial intelligence capabilities through robust server production.
Business strategy
Apple diversifying supply chain
Despite the impressive growth in its server business, Foxconn continues to rely on lower margins from its work with Apple in the smartphone market.
The company is Apple's main iPhone assembler, with factories in China and India.
However, as part of a diversification strategy, Apple has started working with other suppliers such as Luxshare Precision Industry Co, reducing its dependence on Foxconn for iPhone production.