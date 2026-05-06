Why gold and silver prices are surging today
What's the story
Gold and silver prices witnessed a surge today, following a minor recovery in global bullion markets. The rise comes after recent losses in the sector. On the COMEX, gold surged by 1.43% to $4,633.70 per ounce while silver outperformed with a gain of 2.36%, taking its value to $75.315 per ounce.
Oil impact
Crude oil prices retreat on US-Iran deal optimism
Crude oil prices have retreated for the second consecutive session, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of "great progress" toward a final agreement with Iran. Brent crude slipped toward $108 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $100 per barrel, extending Tuesday's nearly 4% decline. The easing in oil prices is seen as a factor supporting bullion as it lowers inflation concerns and eases pressure on central banks to keep interest rates high.
Future trends
Factors limiting gold's gains
Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said that bullion is witnessing a "modest recovery on dip buying and slight easing in oil prices." However, she added that gains are capped due to uncertainty over the US-Iran situation, a firm dollar, and caution ahead of key US economic data. The upcoming US non-farm payrolls report is being closely watched by markets with expectations of stronger job growth and wages.
Demand influence
Physical demand remains strong amid uncertainty
Despite the near-term volatility, physical demand trends for bars and coins remain firm, providing some support to prices. However, analysts warn that a strong dollar and uncertainty over monetary policy could keep bullion range-bound in the near term. Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities echoed this sentiment, saying gold is trading slightly positive in domestic markets but caution remains as markets await US unemployment data and non-farm payrolls which will guide interest rate expectations and gold's near-term direction.