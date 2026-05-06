Why gold and silver prices are surging today

Gold and silver prices witnessed a surge today, following a minor recovery in global bullion markets. The rise comes after recent losses in the sector. On the COMEX, gold surged by 1.43% to $4,633.70 per ounce while silver outperformed with a gain of 2.36%, taking its value to $75.315 per ounce.

Oil impact Crude oil prices retreat on US-Iran deal optimism Crude oil prices have retreated for the second consecutive session, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of "great progress" toward a final agreement with Iran. Brent crude slipped toward $108 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $100 per barrel, extending Tuesday's nearly 4% decline. The easing in oil prices is seen as a factor supporting bullion as it lowers inflation concerns and eases pressure on central banks to keep interest rates high.

Future trends Factors limiting gold's gains Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said that bullion is witnessing a "modest recovery on dip buying and slight easing in oil prices." However, she added that gains are capped due to uncertainty over the US-Iran situation, a firm dollar, and caution ahead of key US economic data. The upcoming US non-farm payrolls report is being closely watched by markets with expectations of stronger job growth and wages.

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