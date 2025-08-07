Why GPT Healthcare stock is down 11% on Thursday
GPT Healthcare's stock slid 11% to ₹159.11 on Thursday, falling below its IPO price after the company posted disappointing June quarter numbers.
While revenue grew 9.5% year-on-year to ₹107.1 crore, net profit dropped 23% from last year and a steep 41% from the previous quarter.
Revenue growth doesn't always mean higher profits
If you're tracking healthcare stocks or thinking about investing, it's a reminder that growth in revenue doesn't always mean higher profits—costs and margins matter too.
GPT's EBITDA margin shrank to 16.2%, down from over 18% last year.
GPT is expanding its hospital network despite short-term profit pressures
Despite short-term profit pressure and the stock being down, GPT isn't slowing down on expansion.
They've just opened a new hospital in Raipur and plan another in Jamshedpur by FY27, aiming for a big hospital chain within three years—so they're clearly playing the long game even if results are bumpy right now.