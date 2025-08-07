Why GPT Healthcare stock is down 11% on Thursday

If you're tracking healthcare stocks or thinking about investing, it's a reminder that growth in revenue doesn't always mean higher profits—costs and margins matter too. GPT's EBITDA margin shrank to 16.2%, down from over 18% last year.

GPT is expanding its hospital network despite short-term profit pressures

Despite short-term profit pressure and the stock being down, GPT isn't slowing down on expansion.

They've just opened a new hospital in Raipur and plan another in Jamshedpur by FY27, aiming for a big hospital chain within three years—so they're clearly playing the long game even if results are bumpy right now.