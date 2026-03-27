Why India has imposed export tax on petrol, diesel

Tax details

Exporters liable to pay new tax

Puri clarified that any refinery exporting petrol and diesel to other countries will be liable to pay this new export tax. The decision comes after a sharp rise in global crude oil prices, which have jumped from around $70 per barrel to nearly $120 per barrel in the last month. This has resulted in steep retail fuel price hikes across regions, including Southeast Asia (30%-50%), North America (around 30%), Europe (20%), and parts of Africa (up to 50%).