Why India is focusing on improving product quality

Reviving old manufacturing hubs and creating skilled jobs

India has signed 38 high-quality FTAs—basically, deals meant to boost exports by making better stuff and working with countries where we can win.

The latest budget is backing this shift by reviving old manufacturing hubs, expanding incentives in tech-heavy sectors like semiconductors and biopharma, and even supporting new sports goods initiatives.

All these moves aim to make Indian products sharper, cut down delays in testing, and create more skilled jobs—so if you're thinking about the future of work or "Make in India," this is big news.