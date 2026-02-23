Why India is focusing on improving product quality
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says it's time for Indian manufacturers to level up on quality.
At a recent summit, he said new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) could boost exports if quality improves, and he separately expressed hope that India could become the world's third-largest economy in a short timeframe.
PM Modi is also urging everyone to focus on making products that can truly compete worldwide.
Reviving old manufacturing hubs and creating skilled jobs
India has signed 38 high-quality FTAs—basically, deals meant to boost exports by making better stuff and working with countries where we can win.
The latest budget is backing this shift by reviving old manufacturing hubs, expanding incentives in tech-heavy sectors like semiconductors and biopharma, and even supporting new sports goods initiatives.
All these moves aim to make Indian products sharper, cut down delays in testing, and create more skilled jobs—so if you're thinking about the future of work or "Make in India," this is big news.